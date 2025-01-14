Devin Nunes

Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes received compensation of $46.9M for 2024, the year in which the company recorded full-year revenues of $3.6M and a $400.8M net loss.

The former California Republican Congressman earned $750K in 2023, according to the proxy statement released for TMTG's April 30 virtual annual meeting.

His 2024 compensation package included a $1M salary, a bonus of $600K for the completion of the March SPAC merger, stock awards of $44.1M, and $1.1M for the fair value of a promissory note that converted into TMTG stock.

Nunes said TMTG, which owns the Truth Social platform, developed quickly in 2024 and continues to explore opportunities to partner, merge with, and acquire other entities that complement the company's "technology, brand, and America First principles.”

Of its financial performance in 2024: TMTG had hefty legal bills “partly as a result of obstruction by the Biden-era Securities and Exchange Commission, which turned the process into one of the longest SPAC mergers in history.”

Kashyap (Kash) Patel resigned from TMTG’s board upon his Senate confirmation as FBI director.

He has been replaced by David Bernhardt, a former Interior Dept official and author of a memoir called "YOU REPORT TO ME, Accountability For the Failing Administrative State.”

TMTG's stock is trading at $23.62. It has traded from $11.75 to $79.38 during the past 52 weeks.