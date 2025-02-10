Joele Frank handles Herc Holdings as the machinery rental giant acquires H&E Equipment Services in a $3.9B cash and stock transaction after H&E's merger deal with United Rentals fell apart.

Bonita Springs-based Herc entered the scene under a “go-shop” provision in H&E’s merger agreement with United Rentals, which then pulled its offer.

John Engquist, executive chairman of H&E, said Herc’s offer provides “both immediate, premium value and the opportunity to participate in the substantial upside value that will be created through this combination.”

His Baton Rouge company rents aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling and other general and specialty lines.

Herc, on behalf of H&E, paid a termination fee of $63.5M to United Rentals.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Barrett Golden, Sharon Stern, TJ O’Sullivan and Maggie Carangelo worked the Herc Holdings deal.