MAD Global Strategy opens an office in Trenton, NJ. The move follows its acquisition last year of political consulting firm Millennial Strategies, which gave the agency a New York footprint. MAD also recently expanded its Ohio operation with the acquisition of Ohio-based ConVista Public Affairs. The firm has also added Robert Garrenger, who has served in a variety of positions in the New Jersey state government, to its advisory board, which also includes former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former New York governor David Paterson. “Bob is an institution in the State House, having worked in seven Governor’s Administrations and brings unmatched experience in the state budget and legislative process,” added MAD Global partner Laura Matos. “We are confident he will be a tremendous asset to our firm, and his distinct skill set will bring immeasurable value to our clients.”

(L-R) Katie Gray, Megan Swiegart

Kinetic Marketing Communications, a women-owned marketing communications agency and on-demand marketing talent firm, officially launches. Founded by marketing veteran Katie Gray and co-led by partner and principal Meagan Sweigart, Kinetic develops B2B and B2C marketing strategies, focusing on such industries as energy, supply chain, technology, entertainment, healthcare, financial services and consulting. It provides content marketing and creative services, and has a deep bench of fractional and part-time marketing specialists to build or enhance existing marketing teams. “Marketing is constantly evolving, and we combine out-of-the-box thinking with data-driven solutions to align our efforts with clients' business goals and enable them to stand out among competitors,” said Sweigart.

MOUSA.I., an AI-powered marketing agency, sets up shop in San Francisco. The new agency is a sister company of tech PR consultancy Divino Group, which provides clients with full-service PR and editorial content marketing. MOUSA.I offers services including brand strategy and campaign development; broadcast media services; event marketing and corporate speaking; social media strategy and influencer campaigns; and digital marketing. The agency, which leverages more than 20 specialized AI platforms alongside its human experts, expects to expand to Mexico by the end of the year. "We are combining decades of mass media and marketing experience with AI's transformative capabilities at scale to create branding initiatives and digital marketing campaigns that are smarter, faster, and more impactful," said MOUSA.I. co-founder and broadcast services director Celso Dulay II.