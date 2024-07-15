In a fast-evolving retail and consumer landscape, staying ahead requires a deep understanding of industry trends, effective collaboration, and strategic communications. Rachel Rosenblatt, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, joined Doug Simon on the “PR’s Top Pros Talk...” podcast to discuss how her team blends communications expertise with sector knowledge and more.

Doug opens by asking about the challenge of balancing industry expertise with communications strategy. Rachel explains that FTI structures its teams to ensure clients get the best of both worlds. “We want to understand their business really well. That’s why we bring in sector experts. And we also want to make sure we’re bringing the people who know their issue the best,” she says. Whether a client is facing a corporate reputation challenge, investor relations concerns, or shareholder activism, FTI curates a team with the right mix of industry knowledge and communications skills.

Doug notes that in today’s business environment, collaboration is more essential than ever. Rosenblatt notes that working alongside colleagues with specialized expertise is an advantage, particularly in an office environment where spontaneous discussions can foster solutions. “All I have to do is look to my right and bring in colleagues who know more about a different area of expertise than I do,” she says. The key is having the right people available to step in when needed.

Doug then shifts the discussion to upcoming trends in the retail and consumer space. Rachel notes that companies excelling in today’s market are those delivering seamless, connected shopping experiences. “People are enjoying these really integrated experiences—how they interact with a brand online, in stores, and through their mobile devices,” she says. She also highlights shifting consumer spending habits, particularly among those who feel that traditional milestones like homeownership are out of reach due to high interest rates. “People are deciding to spend more on experiences—whether it’s a fabulous trip or an incredible dinner out. Luxury retail is still thriving, but at the end of the day, consumers have a limited budget, and they’re making more thoughtful choices.”

The ability to navigate uncertainty is one of the most valuable skills in strategic communications. Rosenblatt believes that while expertise is crucial, critical thinking is what ultimately leads to the right decisions. “No amount of past experience is going to be the exact determinant of what the next right step is,” she says. “That’s what excites me about what we do—having those interesting, juicy conversations with clients, playing devil’s advocate, and getting to the right place.” By combining industry expertise with strategic thinking, FTI ensures that clients receive well-rounded advice that not only addresses current challenges but anticipates what’s coming next.

As the conversation concludes, Rosenblatt reflects on the importance of staying proactive and engaged with clients. “Any time you can partner with your clients, bring the best expertise, and think critically about what’s around the next corner—that’s when we’re bringing real value.”

