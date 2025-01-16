Ballard Partners has signed the National Football League for DC representation on a variety of issues.

It will tackle stadium construction, security, federal ticketing reforms, regulation of sports betting, drone safety, IP protection, broadcast policies, player safety, labor issues and antitrust matters.

CEO Brian Ballard, a top Trump fundraiser, and consultant Stephen Klopp, who was deputy assistant Sergeant of Arms in the Senate, and US Capitol police special agent for dignitary protection, handle the NFL.

The sports league shelled out $1.5M in 2024 federal lobbying fees.

FGS Global, which is the home of the NFL’s former executive VP for communications & PA Paul Hicks, was among the beneficiaries of the league’s lobbying largess. It received $360K in NFL money during 2024.

The NFL also relied on Thorn Run Partners ($360K), S-3 Group ($240K), Forbes-Tate ($120K), and Elevate Government Affairs ($40K).