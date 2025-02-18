Praytell is named global communications agency of record for BWH Hotels, a company whose 18 brands include WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels. Praytell will manage all global media relations and thought leadership work for the company, as well as integrated communications initiatives in North America, APAC, EMEA and LATAM. The goal of the efforts will be to increase awareness of the company’s brands, in addition to educating and engaging key audiences to showcase the full breadth of BWH Hotels’ portfolio. The company operates approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories, and its loyalty programs collectively serve a global membership base of 62 million. “In Praytell, we’ve found a team that understands the nuances of our industry and brings a fresh, innovative approach to modern storytelling and brand-building,” said BWH Hotels SVP, chief marketing Joelle Park.

Bob Gold & Associates is chosen as PR agency of record for Questex’s StreamTV Show, a conference for executives across the streaming TV ecosystem, which will be held from June 11-13 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver. The agency will lead strategic publicity efforts to drive attendance and industry engagement for the event. StreamTV Show is expected to attract more than 100 sponsors, 165 speakers, 8,000 on-site meetings and more than 1,500 attendees. The event’s speaker lineup will include representatives from companies including Amazon, Comcast, Fox, Google TV, NBCUniversal and YouTube. “Bob Gold & Associates brings a proven track record in media and entertainment, and their expertise and deep bench connections will be instrumental in amplifying this year’s event,” said Questex VP and market leader Kevin Gray.

LDPR adds CASCADA Thermal Springs & Spa and Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, to its roster of travel clients. LDPR will work to position the hotels as leaders in luxury hospitality. It will showcase their offerings to North American audiences through PR strategies, influencer partnerships, and media and industry collaborations. CASCADA Thermal Springs & Spa, a 100-room property located in the Alberta Arts District of Portland, OR, is set for a grand opening in mid-March. It features the city's largest hydrothermal spa, with five underground pools. Scheduled to open this fall, Naples Beach Club, is a 215-room hotel with such amenities as the two-level Sanctuary Spa and HB’s, Naples’ only beachfront restaurant.