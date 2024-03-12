Americans want to eat healthier, but food prices and a lack of affordable options often undermine these intentions, according to a recent survey by retail data science platform 84.51°.

84.51°’s survey found that cost influences the types of foods Americans eat more than anything else. In total, nearly three-quarters of shoppers (73 percent) said that food costs are the top factor that influences their eating decisions, while 53 percent cited foods that are available where they shop and 44 percent cited the time it takes to prepare food.

The survey discovered that Americans have a desire to eat healthier, with two-thirds (66 percent) of shoppers claiming they want to eat more fruits and vegetables, 54 percent wanting to cook at home more often and 51 percent saying they wanted to limit processed foods.

However, Americans' health intentions are often beset by a lack of affordable solutions, with more than a third (36 percent) citing food costs as the single biggest challenge they face when it comes to healthy eating.

84.51°’s findings also discovered that nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of those surveyed said they want to spend less money at restaurants and on carry out in the new year, the top category among any other cost-savings measure.

A separate 84.51° survey found that while a majority (74 percent) of meals are made at home, the time required to prepare food is often cited as a main reason for why Americans choose to dine out, with 20 percent reporting a lack of time to cook as a reason for opting for a restaurant.

84.51°’s “Real Time Insights” report was based on a survey of 400 participants who have shopped at a Kroger grocery store at some point within the past three months. The survey was conducted by 84.51°’s Consumer Insights and Loyalty department.