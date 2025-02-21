Matthew Grossman

The University of Pennsylvania has named former Edelman SVP, international corporate Matthew Grossman as VP for university relations, effective April 7 following approval from the University Board of Trustees.

He joins Penn from venture capital and private equity firm Techstars, where he was chief brand and communications officer. He was previously at Disney as VP corporate communications, PR, corporate citizenship EMEA.

At Penn, Grossman will advise president Larry Jameson and other Penn senior administrators on long-term communications projects. He will also direct the University’s external communications with the greater Penn community and organizations across the nation.

“His ability to forge meaningful connections, shape thoughtful dialogue, and advance impactful narratives will be essential as we build on Penn’s strengths to educate future generations, inspire discovery, and lead on the great challenges of our time,” said Jameson.