Anna Störmer

The World Health Summit, an international platform for global health, brings on Anna Störmer as communications director. Störmer comes to the organization from Bauer Media Group, where she most recently served as head of communications, global publishing and chief communications officer, Germany. In her new post, Störmer is tasked with enhancing the visibility and recognition of the World Health Summit and strengthening the understanding of global health issues among policymakers, the scientific community, the private sector, and civil society. “She is a recognized expert in all areas of communication, change management, as well as corporate and brand communications,” said World Health Summit CEO Carsten Schicker. “Together with her, we will continue to develop the World Health Summit as the leading multisectoral platform for global health.”

George Farthing

RLF Communications hires George Farthing as senior communications manager, based in its Raleigh office. Farthing joins RLF from Lenovo, where he most recently served as senior communications manager for the company’s North America international sales organization. Before Lenovo, he held roles at SAS, Capstrat and the March of Dimes. At RLF, Farthing will leverage his experience in corporate communications, strategic planning and stakeholder engagement to support client campaigns. “George brings a unique combination of creativity, strategic insight and proven results to RLF Communications,” said RLF founder and CEO Monty Hagler.

Kelly Cheng

Goldcast, an AI-powered B2B video content platform, promotes Kelly Cheng to CMO. Cheng has been with Goldcast since 2021, most recently serving as VP of marketing. She previously held senior positions at video hosting platform Wistia, software intelligence company Dyntrace and digital operations management platform PagerDuty. “Her strategic vision and execution have elevated our brand, and I am excited to see how she will continue not only to propel our marketing efforts to new heights but to be a pivotal voice shaping the future of B2B marketing,” said Goldcast CEO and co-founder Palash Soni. The company has also promoted Lauren Creedon to chief product officer.