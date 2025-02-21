Brian Ellner

Brian Ellner, a veteran of WPP, BCW and Edelman, comes on board at APCO as managing director of its New York office.

Ellner joins APCO from One Strategy Group, where he served as president.

At WPP, Ellner led public affairs in the United States, focusing on building the company’s reputation with an emphasis on civic engagement in New York. Before that, he led BCW’s corporate communications team, counseling corporate clients on public affairs and social purpose.

Ellner served as general manager, public affairs and issues advocacy at Edelman and was a senior strategist for the Human Rights Campaign's successful effort to win marriage equality in New York in 2011.

He succeeds Pamela Passman as APCO’s New York managing director. Passman continues as global chair of the firm’s corporate advisory.

“As a native New Yorker, Brian uniquely combines a lifetime of knowledge of the city, its corporations and its political leaders with deep expertise in business, the issues of today and the challenges of tomorrow,” said APCO North America president Kelly Williamson.