Neil Bhalodkar

Neil Bhalodkar is joining Kestra Medical Technologies on March 3 as VP-investor relations. The Kirkland (WA)-based wearable medical devices company filed an initial public offering on Feb. 26.

With more than 20 years of experience, Bhalodkar headed IR at Inari Medical until it was acquired by Stryker. Similarly, he handled investor duties at Axionics, which was gobbled up by Boston Scientific.

Bhalodkar also worked IR at Sientra, and was an associate director at Steve Cohen’s Point72 asset management fund.

Kestra CEO Brian Webster said Bhalodkar’s "understanding of the MedTech ecosystem will be an asset to Kestra as we work to grow and evolve the wearable defibrillator market.”

More than 17K patients have worn Kestra’s Assure cardioverter defibrillators since their launch in August 2022. Kestra sees a potential $10B market for its cardio monitoring platform.

The Bain Capital portfolio company expects to raise more than $150M in the IPO, selling shares in the $14 to $16 range. Following completion of the IPO, Bain will own a 52.8 percent stake in Kestra