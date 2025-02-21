(L-R) Brinton Flowers, Jasmine Flowers MazyckSa

Flowers Communications Group, a Chicago-based multicultural agency, names Jasmine Flowers Mazyck and Brinton Flowers as managing partners, a first for the firm. Flowers Mazyck joined FCG in 2022 as a managing director. She previously served as global talent management leader at McKinsey & Company and talent business advisor & human capital consultant at Deloitte. Brinton Flowers, who serves as the agency’s director of marketing and business development joined FCG in 2013 and has provided strategic insights and tactical execution of initiatives, projects, programs, activities, and processes that support the agency. His marketing experience includes a stint as assistang marketing manager for Cumulus Broadcasting’s North Florida cluster and promotions manager for WANM 90.5 Tallahassee. “These appointments exemplify the growing success and generational legacy in Black-owned businesses,” said FCG founder and chairman Michelle Flowers Welch.

Sara Valenzuela

MAD Global Strategy brings on Sara Valenzuela as a managing director in New York. Valenzuela founded Valenzuela Strategies in January 2023 while also serving as chief operating officer of Cultural Productions, a strategic communications and political relations firm. She was national Latino outreach director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and director of external relations for Letitia James during her term as NYC Public Advocate. Her expertise include handling nonprofit organizing; campaign coordination; event management; and municipal, state, and national government relations. “Sara is an esteemed public affairs operative with significant experience in local, state and national government relations, as well as grassroots activism,” said MAD Global founder and CEO Mike DuHaime.

Allison Garcia

Heritage Grocers Group, the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, names Allison Garcia as VP of marketing. Garcia most recently served as marketing leader at Fry’s Food and Drug, part of the Kroger Family of Companies. She has held several other positions at the company over the past 16 years, including director of marketing at Kroger and marketing manager at Ralphs Grocery Company. In her new position, Garcia will oversee Heritage Grocers Group's comprehensive go-to-market strategy. "Her deep understanding of the industry and innovative marketing approach will be invaluable as we continue to create meaningful connections and drive customer loyalty,” said Heritage Grocers Group CEO Suzy Monford.