MikeWorldWide brings Berk Communications fully under its corporate umbrella. Berk, which works with high-profile figures, professional sports organizations and entertainment brands, had operated as an MWW affiliate since 2015. It will now function as a wholly owned subsidiary, maintaining its brand identity and leadership. According to MWW founder Michael Kempner, the Berk acquisition will bring the firm over eight million in revenue, significant profits and expertise in sports, entertainment, lifestyle and crisis communications. “Berk will now be able to take advantage of all integrated services offered by MikeWorldWide. Berk can now offer more fully integrated programs. MWW and Berk can now partner more easily on new business and clients and have a closer working relationship,” said Kempner.

Mod Op, a Miami-based digital marketing agency, launches Cultivate by Mod Op, an offering that will focus on providing marketing solutions for agriculture companies. The new unit’s services will include brand strategy, public relations, creative design, packaging, digital advertising, website development, content creation and data-driven marketing strategies, with the goal of helping agriculture companies capitalize on their industry’s technological advancements and stand out in a competitive market. “Our ability to combine cutting-edge digital tools with deep industry expertise makes Mod Op uniquely built to help agriculture companies harness innovation and stay competitive,” said Mod Op EVP of client success Leigh Ann Cleaver.

IPREX, a global network of independent PR agencies, partners with Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, a Historically Black College and University, on the first-ever IPREX Student Cohort. The initiative gives a group of FAMU journalism and communications students mentorships, networking opportunities, and real-world insights into the public relations field. Its inaugural class includes six scholars who will receive one-on-one guidance, virtual discussions with industry experts, and access to IPREX’s professional development programs. IPREX plans to expand the student cohort program to other HBCUs and universities across North America and beyond. “We’re creating a pipeline for top talent with different backgrounds to explore and access careers in public relations. In doing so, we aim to break down barriers to entry in this dynamic field,” said IPREX Americas regional resident, and FAMU alumna Heidi Otway.