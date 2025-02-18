Ripley PR is selected as PR agency of record for Powerhouse Consulting Group, a company that specializes in software implementation for the skilled trades. Powerhouse chose Ripley PR based on the agency's knowledge of the skilled trades, including a proven track record raising brand awareness for leading B2B brands in the plumbing, HVAC and construction sectors. The agency has also worked alongside B2B software innovators in other verticals. "We knew we needed a public relations partner who understood the skilled trade industries that we serve, and who could leverage their media relations to drive success within this field," said Powerhouse Consulting Group co-founder and CEO Jenny Benbrook. "There is no other PR agency that understands the skilled trades the way they do."

The Brandman Agency is named US agency of record for Hotel Santa Caterina, a property on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The 66-room hotel, which has been operated for four generations by the Gambardella family, is set to open for the season in March. In mid-May it plans to add Senzafine, a rooftop Mediterranean grill and raw bar, to its dining portfolio. Its other amenities include a spa and a cliffside Beach Club with a saltwater pool.

Verbeck Consulting, a Los Angeles-based firm that focuses on travel and tourism clients, is appointed as PR agency of record in the US for VisitCanberra, the first time the organization has engaged a dedicated PR agency for US representation. Verbeck Consulting has been charged with developing a U.S.-specific PR plan that supports VisitCanberra's overarching marketing goal of growing international leisure travel arrivals. The agency will spearhead proactive media outreach, manage press trips, and craft campaigns designed to showcase the unique experiences Canberra offers. Verbeck is partnering on the work with Chris Maggio of Chris Maggio Public Relations, who will oversee media relations.