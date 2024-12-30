Abbey Schieffer

President Trump will address the nation next Tuesday (March 4), articulating his vision for America and promoting the executive orders he has signed during his first few weeks in office. As always, his speech and rhetoric will dominate the news cycle—and catapult entire industries into the spotlight.

In his speech to the joint session of Congress, the president will likely praise some business sectors (the fossil fuel industry, American manufacturing and plastics), while other parts of the economy (green energy, electric vehicles and paper straws) could receive negative attention.

Regardless of whether the president does or does not mention a particular company or industry, it is imperative that corporate communicators be prepared. When it comes to the particulars of the president’s address, companies should anticipate, communicate and transcend (ACT)—either leveraging President Trump’s speech to highlight their alignment with his agenda or defending their reputation against any potential criticism.

The range of policy areas that may be addressed is broad. Tariffs will certainly be mentioned, as well as extending provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. As the president pursues an agenda that impacts every aspect of American life, his remarks could address issues ranging from immigration, to reducing federal regulations, to updating food policy. The bottom line is that every industry will feel the effect of the administration's initiatives. So now’s the time to get ready.

Below is a checklist for corporate communicators in advance of President Trump’s speech:

Align Internal Stakeholders: Executives need to be prepared to make decisions about whether or not to engage with comments from the president that are relevant to their business. This includes C-suite leaders as well as government affairs professionals, who must weigh in on issues with a policy nexus. For foreign companies operating in the U.S., that will require approvals from leaders based abroad, so there may be a need to have a decision maker on standby during the president’s speech.

Activate Media Monitoring: Just because the president mentions a company or business sector does not mean his comments will gain media traction (although they often do). As such, it is important to have a media monitoring team ready to provide updates regarding any pertinent news coverage, as well as keeping tabs on the conversation on social media channels. Assessing the president’s tone and sentiment can help determine whether, and how, it makes sense to respond to a comment.

Adhere to Core Messaging: In advance of Trump's speech, communicators should refer back to their company’s core messaging. Regardless of what the president says, statements and supporting tactics should be consistent with the business’ foundational messaging and brand.

Develop Q&A for Internal and External Use: In conjunction with your public affairs team, it is essential to prepare for any questions that may arise from reporters and employees. For example, communicators and executives will need to be prepared to address the impact of tariffs on their business and how the company is proceeding. Drafting answers to challenging questions before the speech, consistent with the company’s objectives and communications strategy, will help corporate communicators stay ahead of the game.

Expect the Unexpected: Because it is impossible to predict precisely what will be in the president’s speech, it is critical to prepare for anything—and be ready to engage if it makes sense to do so. When or how a company or industry responds to presidential praise—or criticism—can take many forms. It could involve joining the conversation on X and Bluesky (where Washington lawmakers and journalists live). Or proactive engagement with reporters. Or doing nothing at all. Communicators, in concert with executives and government affairs teams, will need to evaluate the landscape in real-time to determine the course of action that will best enhance or protect the company’s reputation.

For some companies, big speeches like Trump's upcoming one to the joint session of Congress can provide an opportunity to highlight their efforts to support the president’s policy objectives. Other industries, by contrast, may be cast in an unflattering light, making it necessary to pivot to more favorable ground. Either way, all communicators will need to anticipate any major policy pronouncements, communicate authentically and transcend the noise by making informed communications decisions.

***

Abbey Schieffer is an account director at ROKK Solutions, a bipartisan public affairs firm in Washington. She previously served as communications director for Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and deputy communications director for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).