Richard Edelman

Edelman posted a 4.9 percent drop in 2024 revenues to $986M due to lackluster performances in the US (-7.9 percent) and APAC (-11.5 percent) sectors.

Richard Edelman’s firm posted declines in technology (-6.2 percent), food & beverage (4.4 percent), and healthcare (-3.7 percent).

He expects a rebound based on a robust new business momentum.

The No. 1 firm’s biggest 100 clients combined for a 6.7 percent spending hike during the year, while global clients increased their outlays by 2.8 percent.

On the new business front: Edelman added Reynolds Consumer Products, America250, and COP30 in the US; GSK in Canada; Netflix and Spotify in Latin America; King Salman Park and Signify (UK) in the EMEA; and International Solar Alliance and Mongolia in the APAC.

The firm welcomed Aaron Guiterman back to the firm after he spent nearly a year at Burson as EVP & Washington lead. He is US head of public & government affairs.

Emma Peacock, a 14-year veteran at Pfizer, took on the head of health policy post in the PA & government unit; Google/Microsoft alum Luis Montero signed on as head of technology policy; and former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley assumed the vice chair position.