Chrystiane Mallaley

ChangeMakers, a marketing, reputation management and social impact firm with offices in Canada and the US, appoints Chrystiane Mallaley as SVP, engagement. Mallaley joins the firm from Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where she led the public participation practice. She previously served as VP, strategic communications & public engagement at NATIONAL Public Relations. In her new post, Mallaley will lead ChangeMakers’ engagement practice within social impact consulting, providing strategic counsel across communications and engagement initiatives. “Chrystiane Mallaley’s appointment reinforces ChangeMakers’ commitment to driving meaningful engagement and impact,” said ChangeMakers president, social impact consulting Alyssa Melnyck. “Her expertise in strategic communications and public engagement will be invaluable in helping organizations navigate complex challenges with clarity and confidence.”

Alyssa Shapper

Arista Recovery, which provides behavioral health and addiction treatment services, names Alyssa Shapper CMO. Shapper was most recently national director of marketing at Banyan Treatment Centers, the largest privately held treatment company in the US. At Arista Recovery, she will lead the organization's marketing strategy and execution, focusing on brand growth, patient engagement, and strategic partnerships. "Her deep industry knowledge, coupled with her dynamic marketing approach, will be invaluable as we continue to grow our services and expand our impact. Alyssa's proven leadership and commitment to helping others align perfectly with our values," said Arista Recovery CEO Daniel Jacob.

Raj Munusamy

Hypori, a cybersecurity SaaS provider, hires Raj Munusamy as VP of marketing. Munusamy has led initiatives for technology startups across North America and the Asia-Pacific region, helping them scale and refine their market presence. He has also held executive marketing positions at companies including Oracle, SAP and Schneider Electric. In his new position, Munusamy will oversee Hypori’s marketing and product marketing, spearheading initiatives to enhance brand visibility, strengthen customer and partner engagement, and drive demand for Hypori’s virtual mobility solutions. “His expertise in global marketing and audience engagement will be invaluable as we continue expanding our market presence,” said Hypori CEO Jared Shephard.