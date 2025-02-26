Nick Mullen

Consello has named Nick Mullen the head of its sports advisory business.

He joins Declan Kelly’s advisory and investing platform from Dynamiq Ventures, an investment platform for family offices that targets the e-commerce, fintech, cybersecurity and sports sectors.

Mullen also is a partner at Happy Stack Ventures, which invests in the technology and consumer sectors. Earlier in his career, he served as group deputy CEO at International Sports Management.

Kelly said Mullen’s "experience in private equity and the business of sports, combined with his extensive network, will play a critical role in uncovering opportunities to shape the future of sports as an emerging asset class.”

Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a partner at Consello. He is a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, personally owning a five percent share of the NFL team.