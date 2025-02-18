Géraldine Amiel

Géraldine Amiel, who headed the Paris office of FGS Global, has joined FTI Consulting as senior managing director in its strategic communications practice.

At FGS, she counseled clients on activism defense, litigation, corporate communications and crisis management.

Prior to FGS, Amiel served as Paris bureau chief for Bloomberg, overseeing the work of 25 journalists. She also worked at Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

Mark McCall, who heads the stratcom unit said Amiel’s “deep understanding of the media landscape will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and support clients navigating critical issues both across Europe and globally.”

FTI’s PR operation posted a 2.1 percent revenue hike to $336M during 2024. Gross profit rose 3.1 percent to $122.7M. It would up 2024 with 981 billable professionals.

KKR owns FGS.