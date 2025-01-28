Tom Corry

Tom Corry, assistant secretary of public affairs at the Dept. of Health and Human Services, has resigned his post after two weeks on the job.

Politico reported that Corry clashed with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the handling of the measles outbreak.

Corry was hired to serve as Kennedy’s principal advisor on public affairs, providing leadership, policy direction and management strategy for the Dept.'s PA programs and activities.

He posted a message on LinkedIn today to alert “friends and colleagues that last Friday I announced my resignation effective immediately.”

During Trump’s first administration, Corry did a stint as senior advisor & director of communications at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

He then went on to helm Corry Advisors, which provided strategic communications services to public and private organizations, representing payers, providers, medical device manufacturers and private equity organizations.