SKDK Registrant, which is part of Mark Penn's Stagwell, is handling media outreach for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It reports to Oren Marmorstein, a 16-year veteran of the Ministry and COO of its Public Affairs and Media division.

SKDK, which does not have a written contract with the Israelis, began work on February 18. It has made extensive contact to reporters in both the legacy media and conservative outlets.

Staffers have pitched the Wall Street Journal, PBS, BBC, NPR, “60 Minutes,” NBC, MSNBC, Fox News, Breitbart Daily News, Daily Caller, “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Newsmax, NewsNation, and the New York Post on behalf of its client.

SKDK partners Bill Knapp of the legendary Squire Knapp Dunn Democratic political consulting firm; Jill Zuckman, Chicago Tribune and Boston Globe reporter & Obama administration veteran; and executive VP Daniel Barish are working the account.

Other Stagwell staffers support the effort.

That includes Aaron Kwittken, founder/CEO of PRophet & head of marketing at Stagwell Marketing Cloud; Alexis Williams, chief corporate affairs officer at Stagwell; Sloane & Co.’s Sean Gorman (SVP), Lisa Gordon-Miller (director of media relations), Gary Koops (senior managing director) and Tel Aviv-based Eran Nizri (CEO of L.D.R.S. Group influencer marketing outfit).