Dave Fondiller

Marsh McLennan brings on Dave Fondiller, former Boston Consulting Group director of North America PR & communications, as global internal communications leader. Fondiller comes to Marsh McLennan from DSF Communications, where he served as chief communications officer. Before that, he was director of communications and employer brand at Harvard Business Publishing and VP of marketing and communications at Capgemini Engineering. At Marsh McLennan, Fondiller will serve as global head of internal comms for the Marsh unit and a member of its corporate internal communications center of excellence leadership team, with specific responsibility for international.

Joey Delashoussaye

FNK IR appoints Joey Delahoussaye as VP. Delahoussaye was previously a senior equity analyst at institutional buy-side firms Driehaus Capital Management and Mindshare Capital Management. He has also founded and managed a family office focused on healthcare and technology investing, and spent six years as an account manager at two investor relations agencies, providing strategic counsel, account management, and advisory support to a diverse group of microcap and smallcap companies. “We're building an ensemble team of capital markets professionals to support FNK IR's growth. Joey brings a sharp buyside background and hands-on agency IR experience and will be a great addition to our growing team,” said FNK IR mannaging partner Rob Fink.

Berit Morse

Ingredient, a Minneapolis-based food marketing agency, hires Berit Morse as VP of business development. Morse joins Ingredient from Pinnacle Performance Group, where she was a senior consultant, overseeing management strategies for Fortune 500 companies. Before that, she was with General Mills for over 18 years, holding a range of position including senior manager, brand building services, incentives & operations. At Ingredient, she will lead growth initiatives for such CPG clients as Betty Crocker and Pillsbury, and grocery retailers including Gelson's, Lunds & Byerlys. “Berit's ability to connect people to brands and drive meaningful change makes her an invaluable addition to our new business development efforts," said Ingredient partner and president Brian Brown.

Lindsay Sanchez

Pricefx, which provides AI-powered pricing software, hires Lindsay Sanchez as CMO. Sanchez was most recently CMO at community management software company Khoros. She has also served as VP, Americas marketing at cloud software Citrix and CMO at Kore.ai. At Pricefx, Sanchez will work to elevate Pricefx’s global marketing strategy, increasing brand awareness,and scaling marketing efforts with the company’s growth objectives. “Her depth of experience in go-to-market strategy, digital sales, and customer engagement will be instrumental in propelling Pricefx’s growth and achieving our goals,” said Pricefx CEO Ronak Sheth. Pricefx has also brought on Gary Sher as CFO.