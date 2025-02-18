(L-R) Claire Doan,

Jake Yanulis

Claire Doan and Jake Yanulis have joined Burson Buchanan as managing directors in San Francisco and New York, respectively.

She was managing director and head of litigation at H/Advisors Abernathy, handling high-stakes communications issues for clients in the education, healthcare and technology sectors.

Earlier, Doan was executive director for strategic communications at the University of California’s Office of the President, advising on litigation, cybersecurity, COVID-19 policies, student protests, labor disputes and the Varsity Blues admissions scandal.

Yanulis spent nearly ten years at H/Advisors Abernathy, rising to the managing director position. He worked on corporate transactions, shareholder activism defense and crisis communications matters.

Matt Reid, who headed H/Advisors Abernathy's Los Angeles office before taking the US helm of Burson Buchanan last December, said he's seen firsthand the expertise and dedication that Doan and Yanulis bring to client assignments.

They have “advised clients though most consequential, ‘bet the company’ opportunities and threats that businesses face,” he added.