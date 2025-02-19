APCO launches its Center for Trade, Investment and Market Access. The center brings together more than 50 global experts in trade and investment, representing former trade ministers, business leaders and policy professionals with deep know-how at the nexus of trade and commerce. It will support global businesses and governments as they look to navigate a new era of globalization. Its focus will be on supporting clients with supply chains and capital investment strategies that rely on key economies and trade corridors, including those between the United States, China, Mexico, Europe and Gulf nations. The Center will be led by Felicia Pullam, who joins APCO in a newly created senior director role. Pullam previously served in a key role at U.S. Customs and Border Protection and as a deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Commerce. “Unprecedented headwinds mean global businesses need a strategic partner like APCO with deep expertise in every key market, as well as connectivity to guide them across markets,” said APCO CEO Brad Staples.

Mark Pasetsky

Mark Allen & Co. starts up a CEO Advisory service. The division offers one-on-one consultations with agency founder Mark Pasetsky, addressing such topics as messaging guidance; executive transitions; mergers and acquisitions; crisis management; communications programs; and generative AI content creation. "Our new service helps CEOs and C-suite executives tell their authentic stories, navigate market obstacles, communicate their vision and POV, and establish themselves as thought leaders—essential elements that drive both personal and brand growth," said Pasetsky.

INGAGE Biz, a Miami-based firm that works with clients in sectors including legal, real estate, government and education, opens a Tampa office. The Tampa operations will be led by Michelle Lenhart, who has been promoted to SVP, public relations and new business development. The move will give INGAGE an opportunity to extend its services to such industries as healthcare, technology and financial services. "Our expansion into Tampa aligned with INGAGE's broader mission to bring sophisticated, integrated marketing solutions to high-growth regions," said INGAGE founder and president Katherine Doble.