Ballard Partners has added United Airlines to its client roster for aviation policy matters.

Brian Ballard, a top Trump fundraiser, leads the lobbying team that includes Dan McFaul, who was chief of staff to Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz; and Patrick Kilcur, who was executive VP-US government affairs at the Motion Picture Assn.

United’s trade group, Airlines for America, has been pushing Congress for emergency funding to handle the shortage of air traffic controllers, and the Federal Aviation Administration's outdated computer technology.

"I hope this Congress and this Administration will agree that it’s not acceptable to just continue to tolerate a chronically understaffed system," AFA president Nick Calio told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Aviation Subcommittee on March 4. “Just like it’s not acceptable for controllers and technicians to have to work with paper strips and floppy disks."

United spent $3.4M for federal lobbying during the past year.

That outlay was spread out among Duberstein Group ($320K), Cornerstone Government Affairs ($200K), Mehlman Consulting ($200K) and Alignment Government Strategies ($120K).