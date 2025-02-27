Jim Joseph

FleishmanHillard hires Jim Joseph, who spent eight years as global president at BCW (now Burson), as global head of brand impact. Joseph comes to FleishmanHillard from Ketchum, where his roles included U.S. CEO and global chief marketing officer. He has also served as chief customer solutions officer at IPG Health and president and partner at Lippe Taylor. In his new role, Joseph will be responsible for leading FleishmanHillard’s global brand business across B2B, B2C and B2G audiences, leveraging communications to enable commerce and business outcomes for the agency’s clients. “Jim’s expertise in client-side brand management, as well as his roles across multiple agency disciplines and industry sectors throughout his career, perfectly position him to make FleishmanHillard the undisputed global destination for brand work and for clients who need a partner that will deliver true business impact,” said FleishmanHillard president and CEO J.J. Carter.

ICR names Chuck Dohrenwend, who has been with H/Advisors Abernathy for more than 20 years, to a newly established managing director position. He had been a managing director at H/Advisors since 2012, and before that he held VP and EVP roles at the firm. His previous posts include VP at Broadgate Consultants, corporate communications manager at Knight Trading Group and supervisor at Edelman. At ICR, Dohrenwend is tasked with enhancing and expanding the firm’s support for private equity investment firms and their portfolio companies. He will work within the agency’s existing financial services and private equity group to support the reputation management goals of financial sponsors. He will also collaborate with the firm’s capital markets advisory group and industry sector-focused strategic communications teams. “The challenging and highly competitive exit environment over the past several years highlights the invaluable role strategic communications plays in helping companies differentiate themselves and convey their value proposition to potential acquirers and public market investors,” said ICR chief client officer Michael Fox. “We welcome Chuck to our team and look forward to his leadership as we expand our network and enhance the value we provide across the private equity ecosystem.”

Racepoint Global brings on Erin Hauswirth as SVP, head of creative and Jimmy Doucette as SVP, head of strategy and health. Hauswirth was most recently group creative director at Boston-based ad firm MMB. She has led campaigns for clients including Amazon Prime Video, Yelp, HBO, GE, Spotify and Netflix. Doucette joins Racepoint from Pinnacle, where he served as experiential strategy director. He was previously VP, strategy director at Jack Morton Worldwide. “Erin and Jimmy have spent their careers on the world’s most beloved brands and know how to make work that makes headlines. With them joining, we’ll help clients steal share of attention and share of market,” said Racepoint Global CEO Bill Davies.

GS&F, a Nashville-based agency, promotes Ryan Algaier and John Anderson to its executive leadership team. Algaier will serve as VP, director of business development, and Anderson as VP, director of strategy. Algaier joined GS&F in 2019 as group account director and he been VP of business development since the start of 2024. He was previously global account director at WPP’s Geometry Global unit. Andeson most recently served as director of strategy at the agency. “Ryan and John will both be instrumental in leading us further in the direction of breakthrough strategic partnership and creative innovation,” said GS&F CEO Gregg Boling.

Healthsperien, a health care policy consulting firm specializing in federal and state regulatory and legislative analysis, advocacy, and implementation, brings on Alfonso Guida, Jr., as partner in its mental health & addiction policy practice. Giuida was previously president and CEO at Guide Consulting Services, which he founded over 20 years ago. At Healthsperien, he will be tasked with strengthening the firm’s commitment to driving policy solutions that improve mental health care access and addiction treatment. “Al’s deep expertise and impressive track record in shaping mental health policy at the federal level make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said former U.S. Representative and leader of Healthsperien’s mental health & addiction policy practice Patrick J. Kennedy.