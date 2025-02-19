Kaplow extends its partnership with Markwins Beauty Brands, signing on as agency of record for the company’s Physicians Formula line of hypoallergenic makeup and skin care products. Kaplow has served as AOR for the company’s wet n wild makeup line for the last six years. The agency is tasked with overseeing media relations, influencer/tastemaker engagement and thought leadership for the Physicians Formula brand. This follows their initial work together establishing a narrative/strategic framework for communications via Kaplow’s proprietary ONE Strategy Session. Markwins recently brought on Reckitt and Revlon vet Sarah Schneider as chief commercial officer.

Imagine PR is engaged as North American public relations representative for Segera, a wildlife sanctuary in Kenya. The agency will provide integrated public relations, digital marketing and brand partnerships. Its scope of work includes strategic communications counsel, media relations, event planning and execution, and social media and strategy. The company will also lead media familiarization trips and tours. Segera, which is situated on 50,000 acres of preserved land, is focused on conservation, community, culture and commerce (4Cs). It is a Long Run Destination. Long Run Destinations are selected by the Zeitz Foundation for their commitment to enacting the 4Cs.

Firecracker PR has been named the AOR for Austin, TX-based IgniteTech, an AI-first enterprise software company. Firecracker is tasked with increasing coverage for IgniteTech's entire portfolio of AI products, along with thought leadership activities for company subject matter experts to highlight their experience in helping corporations navigate the environment related to integration of artificial intelligence into business operations. IgniteTech’s customers include Hearst, Gannett, Schneider Electric and Delta.

BPM-PR Firm, which works with fashion and lifestyle clients, adds footwear brand Antonia Saint NY to its client roster. The firm will lead a strategic public relations campaign aimed at amplifying Antonia Saint NY's new Vida Heel Collection, known as the Fab Five. The collection reinvents classic heels with the patented Slim SoftSurround System—a hidden sneaker-like cushioning that delivers support without sacrificing style. The brand’s $2.1 million Kickstarter campaign ranked among the platform’s top 120 campaigns of all time. “Antonia Saint NY is redefining an industry that has long prioritized style over comfort, and we are honored to amplify her mission and products on a global stage," said BPM-PR Firm founder and CEO Monique Tatum.