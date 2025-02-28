Sport Ireland wants a strategic communications plan designed to get traditionally excluded groups active in either organized or casual physical activities.
Sport Ireland Wants PR Push to Get More People Active
Wed., Mar. 5, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
