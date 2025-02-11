What was Donald Trump talking about during his “love song to himself” speech before a joint session of Congress on March 4.

He seemed astonished that Democrats weren’t celebrating his “so many wins for America.” Was he referring to abandoning freedom fighter Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky, while cozying up to war criminal and dictator Vladimir Putin?

Why aren’t Democrats cheering Trump’s gratuitous trade war launched with the impositions of tariffs on Canada and Mexico? Trump will go down in history as the first US president who engineered a recession.

Does Trump deserve applause for unleashing Shadow President Elon Musk, who is rampaging through federal government like a bull in a china shop, closing agencies and gutting the civil service?

“I look at the Democrats in front of me and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud,” said Trump.

“Nothing I can do. I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded, and these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements.”

It was pretty ironic that Trump, who gutted USAID’s global health programs, talked about curing devastating disease. He will be responsible for the deadly spread of disease in Africa, now that USAID has abandoned the continent.

In his rambling almost 100 minute spiel, Trump said many have believe his first month in office is the most successful in the history of the nation.

“And what makes it even more impressive is that do you know who No. 2 is? George Washington. How about that? How about that? I don’t know about that list, but. But we’ll take it.”

Cheer up. It could have been worse. Trump could have declared himself the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Mercifully, we haven’t got to that point yet. But the Orange Mango does have a little less than 47 more months in office.

What’s a tariff? More than a third of Americans (36 percent) cannot identify the definitions of “tariff,” according to a study by DKC Analytics. That figure jumps to 50 percent of the Gen Z crowd.

Despite being clueless about tariffs, 56 percent of respondents want tariffs placed on China, 52 percent on Russia and 42 percent on “dictatorships."

Thirty-four percent want tariffs put on Mexico, and 23 percent want to put them on Canada.

Consumers will be in for a shock. The study found that many people don’t make the connection between tariffs and price increases at the check-out counter.

Bad PR look. State Street, the investment firm that commissioned the “Fearless Girl” statue that faced down the Wall Street Charging Bull sculpture in 2027 is singing a new song on gender diversity these days.

The company has dropped its requirement that companies in its index funds have boards with at least 30 percent female directors.

State Street updated its policy this month, ditching the 30 percent requirement. It no longer even wants to hear about the gender, racial and ethnic composition of a board. That’s the job of company nominating committees, says State Street.

Fearless Girl now stands outside the New York Stock Exchange.

As NYSE-listed companies run away from DEI policies, it might be time to just melt down the statue for scrap.