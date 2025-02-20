Supreme Group, a company with holdings in the healthcare communications sector that include Amendola, Health+Commerce and BioStrata, acquires Kadiko, a digital-first brand strategy and creative agency. Kadiko combines data-driven intelligence with human expertise to refine brand strategies, accelerate go-to-market success, and ensure data security standards. It will continue to operate as a standalone organization, with its leadership team playing key roles in expanding Supreme Group’s digital and brand strategy capabilities. This marks Supreme Group’s seventh acquisition, strengthening its ability to deliver data-driven marketing and communications, AI-enhanced insights, and high-impact creative solutions. “Their approach strengthens how we help healthcare and life science brands differentiate, engage, and grow in an increasingly complex landscape. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of brand strategy, creative, and modern marketing,” said Supreme Group CEO Tom Donnelly.

af&co., a Bay Area-based agency that works with clients in the lifestyle sector, expands into the Southern California market with the opening of an office in Los Angeles. The agency’s services include public relations & marketing, content development & social media, culinary events and operational support. With its official Southern California office opening, the team says it will be able bring its services to more clients from the Central Coast through San Diego. “We’ve worked in the SoCal market for over 20 years and always planned on opening an official office there,” said af&co CEO and founder Andrew Freeman. “The LA market is rich with opportunities, media, and influencers, and we’re ready to service our clients locally, regionally, and nationally from both of California’s major cities.”

Impact XM, an experiential marketing agency, acquires Touch Associates, a UK-based B2B brand experience agency. Dayton, NJ-based Impact XM, which also has offices in Toronto, Las Vegas, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and London, will strengthen its presence in the UK and European markets through the acquisition. Touch Associates, which has more than 95 global employees, will gain access to expanded creative, technological and production resources. “Touch’s expertise is a perfect match for Impact XM’s capabilities in large-scale event production, meetings and conferences, custom exhibit design and fabrication, attendee engagements, tech-driven event solutions, and brand activations,” said Impact XM CEO Jared Pollacco.