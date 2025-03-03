Rachel Whetstone

Sierra, a conversational AI platform for businesses, brings on Rachel Whetstone, who was most recently chief communications officer at Netflix, to lead its communications function, according to a report on Axios. Whetstone’s resume also includes stints as VP communications at What’s App and Facebook (now Meta), as well as the SVP communications and public policy position at both Uber and Google. Whetstone joined Sierra on March 3. The startup was founded by former Salesforce CEO and current OpenAI chair Bret Taylor and former Google executive Clay Bavor. In a LinkedIn post, Bavor cites Whetstone’s “extraordinary intellect, energy and creativity.”

Nina Beizai

C&R, a Los Angeles shop, hires Nina Beizai as SVP, travel. Beizai spent eight years as VP, communications + content at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. Before that, she led global corporate communications at logistics real estate company Prologis. At C&R, Beizai will lead operations at the agency’s flagship Century City office, overseeing its travel portfolio and contributing to its expansion efforts in new markets. “It was important that the person we hired for this role brought a global perspective, a curated network, and a deep understanding of the luxury travel space to our agency," said C&R Co-Founder Pieter Ruig. “We are confident we found that in Nina."

Jennifer Meister

Revenue Analytics, which provides revenue optimization software solutions for large industries, appoints Jennifer Meister as CMO. Meister was most recently VP of marketing at Everstream Anatyics. She previously led the global demand generation center of excellence at UL Solutions. At Revenue Analytics, Meister will be tasked with leveraging her track record in scaling SaaS companies, building customer-centric teams, and steering brand success to drive the company’s momentum and expansion. "Jennifer's unique blend of global enterprise expertise and fast-paced growth experience makes her the ideal candidate as we enter our next phase of growth," said Revenue Analytics CEO Bill Brewster.