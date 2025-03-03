John Shield

John Shield, BBC’s director of communications for the past dozen years, is joining Teneo’s London office as senior managing director in its strategy & communications arm, effective June 2.

He will counsel clients on their communications strategies with a focus on crisis PR capabilities.

Prior to joining the Beeb, Shield held various communications jobs in the UK government, including at the Dept. of Work and Pensions and Dept. for Communities and Local Government.

He also served as head of news for the Dept. of Education and Skills and held posts in the Prime Minister’s office and Foreign Office.

Andrew Feldman, CEO of Teneo’s UK Strategy and Communications business, is pleased that “someone with John’s extensive experience of high pressure, critical communications” is joining the firm.

He said Shield “is recognized as one of the country’s foremost communications practitioners following his time at the BBC and, before that, at the heart of government.”