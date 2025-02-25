Kekst CNC handles Crestview Partners as the private equity company acquires Smyth Cos., a leading packaging goods operation, from Novacap.

The transaction is in tandem with Smyth’s founding family, and Scott Fisher, who helms the Minnesota-based company. Food, household goods, health & beauty, and automotive aftermarket companies use Smyth’s products.

Crestview says it’s committed to supporting Smyth’s plan to pursue both tuck-in and transformational acquisitions across the flexible packaging markets.

"We believe Smyth holds a uniquely strong position within the broader prime labels market driven by its innovative, customer-first approach, comprehensive product portfolio, and reputation for exceptional product quality, which enable the Company to flexibly serve leading consumer packaged goods customers at scale,” said Bradford Williams, Crestvew partner and co-head of industrials group.

Based in New York, Crestview manages funds with about $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments.

Kekst CNC partners Jeffrey Taufield, Daniel Yunger, and analyst Bay Dotson represent Crestview.