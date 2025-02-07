Greg Walden

Constellation has signed Alpine Advisors for DC representation on matters dealing with nuclear, solar and natural gas industries, along with policies impacting data center power generation.

Alpine is the firm of former Oregon Congressman Greg Walden, who served as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Constellation made national news last September with the announcement of plans to restart the Three Mile Island Unit 1 nuclear reactor.

Under a 20-year supply agreement, Microsoft agreed to purchase the power at the revamped facility, which has been renamed the Crane Clean Energy Center.

The project is expected to create 3,400 direct and indirect jobs, add $16 billion to Pennsylvania's GDP and generate more than $3 billion in state and federal taxes.

Constellation, which is based in Baltimore, ranks as the nation’s No. 1 producer of carbon-free energy (nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas and hydro).

It has set a goal to be 100 percent carbon-free by 2040.