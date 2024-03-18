Lauren Hoffman

Familiarity with healthy, sustainable food systems is rising, but with recent changes to U.S. government leadership, many are wondering: “In a rapidly evolving political climate, what does the future hold for sustainable food systems?”

The Trump administration has requested the removal or downgrading of mentions of climate change across the U.S. government, with websites of several major departments pulling down references to anything related to sustainability, climate and the environment pending “further review.” This includes ongoing projects intended to assess science as well as pathways for integrating sustainability considerations into the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans. At the same time, severe reductions in foreign aid and domestic agriculture support related to climate resiliency and food assistance programs are anticipated to affect tens of millions of farmers and vulnerable individuals around the world.

Without question, U.S. policy changes will have consequences for food systems globally. The shifting landscape also presents an opportunity for food, beverage and health organizations to take a leadership role.

Here are three ways you can add value.

Cultivate trust

Distrust in media, corporations and government is at an all-time high. According to Accenture’s Life Trends 2025 report, 62 percent of consumers say trust is an important factor when choosing to engage with companies, up from 56 percent in 2023. Organizations can cultivate trust with their audiences by promoting authenticity and transparency. Things like using on-pack seals and certifications, providing more detailed sourcing and supply chain information, making visible product formulation changes and forging partnerships with public health and environmental organizations were rated by consumers as the top ways to build trust and influence purchase decisions.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Mar. '25 Food & Beverage PR Magazine



Reaffirm nutrition and sustainability commitments

While the government steps back, consumers will be looking for the private sector to step up.

According to the FoodMinds 2024 Conscious Consumption Index, most consumers want food and beverage companies to lead the way in food systems transformation. Food and beverage brands that put a clear and credible stake in the ground regarding their nutrition and sustainability commitments can build loyalty with key target consumers. Actions consumers would like to see companies take include improving access to healthier foods, promoting environmentally sound practices and decreasing food waste.

Serve as a science and data hub

Consumers express interest in learning more about the impacts of their food purchases and which foods are considered healthy and sustainable. While the future of federal funding and public access to nutrition and sustainability research remains uncertain, the private sector can help fill the void. More than ever, food and beverage companies can serve as a resource for science and data, by funding new research, providing open access to research findings and partnering with academic or medical centers of excellence to enhance public understanding of these topics.

***

Lauren Hoffman, MBA, RD, is a Vice President at FoodMinds and leads the organization’s healthy, sustainable food systems platform.