(L-R) Jacqueline Kolek, Maggie O'Neill

Peppercomm, a Ruder Finn Group company, promotes Jacqueline Kolek and Maggie O'Neill to the roles of managing directors, Ruder Finn, and co-presidents, Peppercomm. Peppercomm founder Steve Cody will now serve as senior executive advisor, a role in which he will collaborate across the firm to drive industry connection, brand-building and thought leadership. Kolek, who marks her 25th anniversary with Peppercomm in April, has led the agency's financial and professional services sector, in addition to serving as head of its Team Meridian specialty issues and crisis group. She will continue to drive the growth of new offerings, lead client engagements and oversee the firm's marketing and communications strategy and employee communications. O'Neill has been with Peppercomm for nearly 24 years and served as the firm's chief client officer. She has led its consumer and lifestyle sector, spanning home, auto, mobility and consumer tech, and spearheaded the launch of its Stakeholder Experience (SX) offering. In her new role, O’Neill will also oversee the firm’s finance, operations and new business processes. “As Peppercomm marks its 30th anniversary, I'm thrilled to be passing the baton to Jackie and Maggie,” said Cody. “Each has made countless contributions to Peppercomm over the decades and I'm confident they will take the firm in new and exciting directions.”

Kevin Vernimb

ROKK Solutions hires Kevin Vernimb as marketing director. Vernimb comes to the agency from Marriott International, where he served as manager, brand marketing, premium and select brands. He was previously senior sales and marketing manager at a REQ, an Agital company. At ROKK, Vernimb will lead the firm’s external marketing efforts, playing a key role in shaping ROKK’s comprehensive strategy across paid, earned, shared and owned media. He will work with senior leadership to further position ROKK as the leading bipartisan public affairs firm in Washington. “We’re confident his combination of B2B and B2C marketing experience will help us spread the word in and outside Washington in innovative ways,” said ROKK Solutions co-founder and partner Ron Bonjean.

George Schoenstein

LocaliQ, Gannett’s digital marketing solutions business, brings on George Schoenstein as SVP and CMO. Schoenstein most recently served as CMO at EverCo, a SaaS startup focused on AI solutions to enhance customer engagement, efficiency and retention. He was previously CMO at cloud communications provder Fusion Connect and has held senior marketing leadership positions at CompuCom, DXC Technology, and KPMG. At LocalQ, Schoenstein will spearhead the platform’s marketing initiatives and accelerate the company’s growth trajectory. “This role requires a spirited leader with a proven track record of fostering growth and ensuring valuable brand presence in the digital marketing industry, and George fits the bill,” said LocaliQ general manager Bill Scanlon.