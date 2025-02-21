French/​West/​Vaughan picks up performance-driven sock and apparel brand Feetures. FWV will manage and execute comprehensive media relations to create awareness and demand for Feetures products, including socks and performance tees, which are available online, in specialty running and footwear stores, and national sporting goods chains across the country. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Feetures was founded in 2002 by Hugh Gaither, a textile industry veteran. “We chose French/West/Vaughan for its proven expertise in elevating consumer lifestyle brands,” said Joe Gaither, chief marketing officer at Feetures. “FWV understands our story and has the strategic vision to help us connect with new audiences while strengthening our brand’s legacy.”

Brandon signs on as agency of record for Primal Pet Foods, a provider of raw, whole-food nutrition for pets. The agency will oversee brand strategy, creative, production, media planning and buying, social, influencer and email marketing, as well as website management, analytics and SEO strategy. Brandon previously led a comprehensive redesign of PrimalPetFoods.com. “The team at Brandon impressed us with their dedication, passion, and strategic expertise as they guided the digital transformation of our brand,” said Primal Pet Foods marketing director Robert Lirtzman.

PaceUp Media, a London-based agency that works with brands in the cycling and outdoor adventure market, signs on as global PR agency for Posedla, makers of the world's first fully custom 3D printed cycling saddle. The agency will work with Posedla to deliver PR, athlete and community activations across its key markets globally. “Having the passion, experience and network of the PaceUp team in our ranks now is going to be of great benefit to our growth plans over the coming years,” said Posedla co-founder, Jiří Duár. “They’ve shown a real understanding of our needs and expectations for what we want to achieve and do together.”