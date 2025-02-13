Elon Musk

The second consecutive explosion of a SpaceX Starship test flight casts doubts about the design of the largest rocket ever built, and perhaps jeopardizes Elon Musk’s dream of transporting people to Mars, according to the Financial Times.

Or as space.com succinctly so put it: “Starship's eighth test flight was a lot like its seventh.”

The failure provides Musk the perfect cover to “pause” his indiscriminate destruction of the US government.

President Trump, not one who likes to share a stage, seems to have had it with Musk.

He posted on Truth Social on March 6 that cabinet members—once they become familiar with the workings of their departments—should use a scalpel rather than a hatchet when it comes to firing workers. Musk wields more of an ax.

While Trump believes fat should be cut from the bureaucracy, he posted that “it’s also important to keep the best and most productive people.”

Dan Hout, SpaceX communications manager, said during the live commentary on the March 6 test flight that there’s “a lot to go through and we’re going to go right at it.” SpaceX is still investigating what went wrong on the January flight.

Elon should hop to it.

If “Occupy Mars” means more to him than just a tee-shirt, Musk needs to stop wasting time in DC and get to work on the colonization project.

Isn’t that his mission on Earth, and what he wants to be remembered for? Or does he prefer to be remembered as the scourge, and all-time disruptor, of the federal government?

No Musk messing OMCs’ Takeover of IPG... A group of Democratic Senators are concerned that Musk could pressure the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Dept. into blocking or delaying Omnicom’s acquisition of Interpublic.

They cite reports that a lawyer from Musk’s X called a counterpart at Interpublic to warn that there might be consequences if the agency’s clients didn’t buy more ads on the social media platform.

The Senators are worried that Musk “will leverage his influence over President Trump to stall or block Interpublic’s $13 billion deal to merge with advertising competitor Omnicom Group," according to their letter sent to FTC chair Andrew Ferguson, and Justice Dept. acting attorney general Omeed Assefi.

They want to hear from Ferguson and Assefi about any attempt by Musk or his associates to interfere with their antitrust work.

Elisabeth Warren (MA), Cory Booker (NJ), Richard Blumenthal (CT), Adam Schiff (CA), and Chris Van Hollen (MD) signed the letter.

IPG and OMC stockholders will vote virtually on the acquisition on May 18.

How does one weaponize Women’s History Month? How about issuing a proclamation that fails to encourage a reader to find out more about the women who made US history.

Trump’s March 6 proclamation focuses on the “great opportunity to celebrate the tremendous impact women continue to have on our nation.”

That esteemed group includes the “brilliant and talented female trailblazers in my administration.”

Is he referring to Tulsi Gabbard, good buddy of Vladimir Putin? Could it be Linda McMahon, the World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder charged with dismantling the Dept. of Education? How about Kristi Noem, shooter of Cricket the Dog because it was a slouch at pheasant hunting?

Trump believes that the nation should use WHM to celebrate his Executive Order “recognizing that women are biologically female, and men are biologically male. As a result, the United States will no longer allow 'X' gender marker on Government forms, and the United States Passport Office will now only issue passports with a ‘M’ or ‘F’ sex marker matching an individual’s biological sex at birth.”

A shout out to Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton or Harriet Tubman would have been nice.