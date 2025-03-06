Danielle Leach

Purposeful Advisors has named London-based Danielle Leach, who has more than 25 years of experience in strategic positioning, corporate reputation management and crisis response, a senior advisor.

Leach, who runs the ReputationRise shop, has worked at Hill & Knowlton (managing director-corporate affairs & advisory), APCO (senior director), and WE Communications (Microsoft senior lead for EMEA & emerging markets).

Frank De Maria, co-founder of PA, said the New York agency is designed to harness the expertise of global network of senior professionals.

“Danielle’s deep experience in corporate affairs, regional market differences, and global risk management strengthens our ability to help clients anticipate and mitigate reputational threats, particular in international markets,” he said.