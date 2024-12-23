David Grossman, CEO of The Grossman Group, reflects on 25 years of leading a successful communications consultancy, sharing what it takes to navigate uncertainty, build resilient teams, and stay true to one's mission, on latest Taking the Lead podcast.

Here are excerpts from the full video interview:

You started your career in PR, working for such organizations as Golin/Harris (now Golin) and one of its historic clients, McDonald's. Over time you shifted from PR/external communications to focusing mostly on internal communications and, especially, leadership communications. Why the shift over time?

Working with McDonald's was an incredible opportunity. I learned so much from the people there and the work we did. But I started noticing something: No matter how well-planned or strategic our PR efforts were, external factors could completely shift the narrative. You could execute a brilliant campaign, have everything lined up, and then a major event would dominate the news cycle, and suddenly, your efforts were overshadowed.

I realized that internal communications had more control over outcomes and could have a lasting impact. This was in the early 90s when internal communications wasn’t widely recognized as a critical function. But forward-thinking companies like McDonald's and FedEx were already investing in it, and I saw the potential. The idea of helping leaders communicate effectively from within, shaping culture, and driving alignment really excited me. That’s what led me to shift my focus over time.

I love your books about Heart First Leadership. Why do you think it’s so critical for leaders to lead from the heart first?

One of the biggest takeaways from the pandemic was the realization that there’s no leadership playbook for unprecedented times. I was writing a book on leadership when COVID hit, and I started asking leaders how they were navigating it. What I heard over and over was: We don’t have all the answers, but we’re trying to be human as we lead.

That resonated with me. Leading with heart—empathy, authenticity, and humanity—isn’t just a nice-to-have. It’s a business imperative. Employees today expect more from their leaders. They want transparency, connection, and trust. And that’s not just about being kind—it’s about creating environments where people feel safe, heard, and motivated to do their best work. I believe that when leaders put people first, results follow.

You’re celebrating The Grossman Group’s 25th anniversary. Mazel Tov! Would you be willing to share its most challenging moment(s) and how you led through it/them?

It’s surreal to think The Grossman Group started in my condo with just a PC, a dog, and a handful of clients. Two major challenges stand out—the 2009 market crash and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In both cases, uncertainty was high, and clients were pulling back. But instead of panicking, we focused on what we advise our clients: Stay calm, assess the situation, and take action. We gathered our team, identified what we knew and didn’t, and developed a plan forward.

During COVID, we leaned into helping organizations lead through crisis, offering free workshops, guidance, and resources. That focus on service kept both our clients and our business moving forward. These experiences reinforced what I’ve always believed: The best way through uncertainty is to act, not just worry.

The Grossman Group helps organizations “replace employee apathy and confusion with improved diversity and inclusion” among other things. But how does that work in an era where DE&I programs are being vilified, shut down, or banned?

When we talk about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, it’s not just about policies—it’s about business success. Diverse teams innovate better, solve problems faster, and drive stronger results. It’s not about performative statements; it’s about embedding inclusion into leadership, decision-making, and culture. Companies that have a clear business case for diversity—whether it’s to better serve customers, innovate, or retain top talent—are the ones that sustain DE&I efforts even when facing external pressure.

The mistake some organizations have made is focusing on messaging without action. Employees and stakeholders see right through that. The key is to focus on what can be done internally to create workplaces where people of all backgrounds feel valued and can contribute fully.

What’s your life mission?

To make a difference. Growing up, I loved superheroes. I watched The Justice League and imagined having a superpower to help others. That desire to create impact, to help people grow and succeed, has stuck with me throughout my life.

In my work, that means helping leaders communicate in ways that inspire and align their teams. In my personal life, it’s about being present, giving back, and leaving things better than I found them.

Top leadership heroes, and why?

I look at leadership differently than most. Some people name famous CEOs or historical figures, but for me, leadership is about the everyday moments where people step up.

The leaders I admire most are those who choose to be vulnerable, authentic, and solution-oriented when faced with challenges. Whether it’s a frontline employee going above and beyond or a manager making a tough but ethical decision, those are the leadership moments that matter.

What’s something about you that people wouldn’t know from reading your books, your website, or your LinkedIn profile?

I worked at McDonald's in high school and college, at the busiest McDonald's in Milwaukee, and eventually became a manager. That job taught me so much about leadership—from handling pressure to motivating teams.

McDonald's had something called the Crew Olympics, where employees competed in drive-thru speed, front counter service, and fry-making. I won at my store, then at my district, and placed third in all of Wisconsin. I didn’t make it to the national level, but I was proud of that!

That early experience shaped a lot of how I think about leadership today—consistency, teamwork, and showing up for your people matter more than any title.

Ken Jacobs is the principal of Jacobs Consulting & Executive Coaching, which empowers PR and communications leaders and executives to breakthrough results via executive coaching, and helps communications agencies achieve their business development, profitability, and client service goals, via consulting and training. You can find him at www.jacobscomm.com, [email protected] @KensViews, or on LinkedIn. You can also subscribe to the Jacobs Consulting and Executive Coaching YouTube channel.