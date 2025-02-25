The Dilenschneider Group founder and CEO Robert L. Dilenschneider is releasing Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership, a book addressing the need for character as a vital dimension in public and private life, on March 25. The book explores the lives of 31 people across fields ranging from politics and science to religion, whose character-driven leadership left an indelible mark on the world. Among its subjects are Colin Powell, Mother Teresa, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Steve Jobs, Stephen Hawking, Bill Russell, Julia Child, Winston Churchill, Arthur Ashe, John McCain and Katherine Graham. “The profiles in this book are about people who are exceptional examples of character. They’re inspirational because they used their abilities at their highest levels to work for causes they believed in,” says Dilenschneider. “Reading about admirable people is like creating little computer programs in your head that guide you to stretch further and to do more to live up to what you’re capable of.”

Dazzle, an AI-powered, chat-based PR software, launches Dazzle 2.0, which adds several new features to the platform. The features include: instant media matches, which find the right journalists and media outlets for each unique story; media lists in minutes, which quickly puts together targeted media lists that include contact details, bios and recent articles; real-time media insights that incorporate breaking news, the latest media trends and recent media trends into searches; and targeted media outreach, offering short summaries and key insights from journalists’ recent articles. “Our goal with Dazzle is to offer an all-in-one solution for PR pros which offers smarter real time search, richer journalist profiles, and faster than ever PR workflows," said Dazzle CEO and founder Ayelet Noff.

IPRA launches The Academic Chapter, a forum for members who work in the academic world as teachers, researchers, lecturers and professors in universities, colleges and other educational institutions. The chapter’s goals include recruiting new members and promoting Global Awards entries, showcasing excellence in the field. It is dedicated to bridging the gap between theory and practice, empowering professionals with research-backed insights, and promoting ethical communication. Chapter members exchange research-backed insights and drive discussions on current PR challenges. The first chairman of the chapter is IPRA board member Alain Grossbard and the vice chairman is board member Enric Ordeix. For information on how to participate, contact the IPRA Secretariat here.