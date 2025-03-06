Whitney Hart

Avenue Z brings on Whitney Hart as chief strategy officer. Hart was most recently executive director at Feral File, a platform dedicated to showing digital art. She was previously interim CMO at blockchain research and development hub Trilitech. Hart has advised industry leaders, institutions and governments on navigating digital disruption, leveraging AI and emerging technologies to secure competitive advantages. At Avenue Z, she will drive the agency’s proprietary AI Optimization strategy, working to position it at the forefront of the search industry landscape. “Whitney is a force multiplier—she sees around corners and understands where AI, finance, and culture converge,” said Herzog. “The next wave of digital marketing belongs to first movers, and Whitney is a key architect of that shift.”

Ilana Shenitzer

Ruder Finn hires Ilana Shenitzer as EVP, brand experience and head of consumer goods, based in Denver. Shenitzer joins the agency after close to 18 years at Ketchum, where she also served as EVP. She has led strategic and creative campaigns for such clients as ABSOLUT, General Mills, J.M. Smucker Company, Kodak, Motorola, PepsiCo Foods (Frito-Lay) and Procter & Gamble. At Ruder Finn, Shenitzer will work to expand Ruder Finn’s consumer goods offering through brand storytelling capabilities and executive thought leadership. “Her broad range of US and global experience and expertise spanning consumer technology, food and beverage, and consumer packaged goods industries helps solidify our leadership position in these categories,” said Ruder Finn managing director, brand experience Corinne Gudovic.

Danielle Rienas

LDPR, which works with travel and lifestyle clients, appoints Danielle Rienas as VP – Miami. Rienas was most recently the founder and president of DKR Media & Marketing, an agency focused on the hospitality industry. She previously served as executive director at Wagstaff Media & Marketing. In her new position, Rienas will lead LDPR’s efforts in Miami, crafting PR strategies tailored to the region’s evolving hospitality landscape. Her hire follows LDPR’s recent growth in Los Angeles, further solidifying the agency’s reach in key U.S. markets beyond its New York City base.

Sam Erdheim

Radiant Logic, an identity data platform, appoints Sam Erdheim as head of marketing. Erdheim has held marketing leadership roles at GuidePoint Security, Fidelis Security and AlgoSec. In his new role, he will leverage his extensive experience in cybersecurity and enterprise software marketing to drive brand awareness, demand generation and strategic growth. “His deep understanding of the cybersecurity and enterprise software markets, combined with his proven track record in driving marketing success, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and help organizations securely manage their digital identities,” said Radiant Logic CEO John Pritchard.