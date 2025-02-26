Steve Halsey

In today’s dynamic food industry, consumers are more curious than ever about the journey their food takes from field to fork. Recent research indicates that 79 percent of consumers desire more information about how their food travels from the field to the market. Based on our September 2024 survey of 357 U.S. adults who are their household’s decision makers for groceries, this finding highlights an opportunity for food producers and brands to engage, educate and build stronger relationships with their customers through transparency and storytelling.

However, when you really lean in and listen to consumers, what they are truly asking is: “Who is behind this food brand, and can I trust them?” Consumers don’t necessarily want every intricate detail of the farm-to-table journey; rather, they want reassurance that the people behind the brand share their values and care about what matters most to them: their health, their families and the world around them. This shift underscores the importance of fostering trust and demonstrating authenticity in brand communications.

Growing curiosity about food production

Several factors are driving consumer interest in understanding food production:

Increased access to information: The digital age has provided consumers with endless resources about food and nutrition. However, navigating conflicting narratives about food safety, farming practices and ingredient sourcing can be challenging, leading to a growing demand for clarity from brands.

Urbanization and a desire for connection: As urban populations grow, fewer individuals have direct experiences with farming or food production. This has sparked a curiosity to reconnect with where their food comes from and how it’s produced.

Environmental and ethical considerations: Consumers today care about the environment, animal welfare and ethical labor practices more than ever. A transparent and proactive approach from brands can help answer their questions and reinforce trust.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Mar. '25 Food & Beverage PR Magazine



What drives consumer purchases?

Our research also highlights the key factors influencing consumer food purchases. Taste, price and nutritional value remain the top three drivers, but other factors such as animal welfare standards and environmental impact are gaining traction. This signals an opportunity for food brands to communicate their values more effectively in response to evolving consumer priorities.

To nurture this consumer curiosity and strengthen brand relationships, food brands and agricultural companies can implement the following strategies:

Transparent storytelling: Share authentic narratives that detail the journey of food from farm to table. Highlight the people, processes and values that define your brand. For example, MorganMyers partnered with Red Star Yeast to launch the “Platinum Moments” Bake-Along video series, featuring baking professionals guiding consumers through step-by-step recipes. This initiative not only provided valuable baking education but also fostered a deeper connection between the brand and its audience, enhancing trust and engagement.

Engage through experiential marketing: Create opportunities for consumers to experience the origins of their food firsthand. The Illinois Farm Families Consumer Trust Program exemplifies this approach by connecting consumers, registered dietitians and other influencers directly with farmers, fostering transparency and trust through personal on-farm tour interactions.

Leverage digital platforms for education: Utilize websites, social media and apps to provide detailed information about sourcing, production practices and environmental efforts. Interactive content, such as virtual farm tours or Q&A sessions with producers, can enhance understanding and engagement. For example, the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board’s “We’re all for clean water.” campaign utilized a dedicated website, engaging videos and partnerships with influencers to raise awareness of farmers’ clean-water practices, effectively educating consumers through digital platforms.

Third-party validation and certifications: Obtain the endorsement of, or certification from, reputable organizations to reinforce your commitments to quality, the environment and ethical practices. Partnerships with trusted entities can further bolster credibility. For example, we helped launch a game-changing technology that enables meat and seafood brands to trace every cut from farm to table using nature’s barcode—DNA. Through unparalleled data insights, brands can increase transparency, build brand value and earn consumer trust. With undeniable precision, DNA TraceBack provides brands with a competitive advantage and unlimited possibilities to differentiate their products with confidence.

Responsive crisis communication: In the event of a crisis, such as a product recall or negative publicity, transparent and timely communication is crucial. First, keep an ear to the ground with active social listening and address issues head-on, provide clear information and outline steps being taken to resolve the situation. Second, be prepared. That’s why we help the Professional Dairy Producers prepare dairy farmers and processors for a potential crisis with on-farm preparedness plans and response protocols.

Consumers willing to switch for greater traceability

Our research also found that 44 percent of consumers are very likely to switch to a brand that offers more transparency and traceability in its food sourcing and 35 percent are somewhat likely. This data presents a compelling business case for brands to prioritize traceability initiatives and actively communicate their efforts to the public.

This creates a significant opportunity for communications professionals to play a pivotal role in fostering consumer curiosity and transparency. A few tips for success:

Craft authentic narratives: Develop and share stories that resonate with target audiences, highlighting the brand’s commitment to quality and transparency.

Facilitate open dialogue: Create platforms for consumers to ask questions, provide feedback and engage in meaningful conversations with the brand.

Monitor public perception: Utilize analytics and social listening tools to gauge consumer sentiment and adjust strategies accordingly.

Build media relationships: Foster relationships with journalists and influencers who can authentically share the brand’s story and values.

The path forward

As curiosity about food sourcing continues to rise, brands have an unprecedented opportunity to educate, engage and connect with consumers in meaningful ways. By implementing strategic, integrated marketing communications initiatives that emphasize authenticity, engagement and open communication, food brands and agricultural companies can strengthen trust, enhance brand loyalty and drive long-term success.

Steve Halsey is Chief Growth Officer at MorganMyers, a G&S Agency, specializing in strategic communications in the food and agriculture sectors.