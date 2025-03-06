Aaron Taylor

DGA Group has hired tax policy expert Aaron Taylor as a partner in its US government relations practice.

He joins DGA from the Global Business Alliance, where he was VP of tax and trade. In that capacity, he counseled companies, executive and trade associations on the evolving tax environment.

Taylor began his policy work on Capitol Hill working for Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) on the Senate Finance Committee tax team.

He later joined the office of Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE), managing her economic portfolio, including tax and trade policy. He also served on the Joint Select Committee for Deficit Reduction.

In 2016, Aaron joined Grant Thornton as as director of government affairs, leading its push for tax reform for businesses.

Patrick Casey, DGA partner, said Taylor’s "ability to navigate the intersection of government and business will be a tremendous asset to our clients as they navigate complex policy and legislative landscapes.”