Meghan Tisinger

Leidar has tapped Meghan Tisinger, who has more than 18 years of strategic communications and crisis experience, as head of its US operations.

The Switzerland-based firm acquired Levick following the death of Richard Levick to provide the foundation of its American unit.

Tisinger began her career at Levick in 2006 working on high-stakes communications and litigation matters before shifting overseas to serve as president of TKO Communications/Kesho Communications in Nairobi, and Active Nutrition Rx in Bangkok.

She has worked with leading global health organizations, medical associations, and wellness brands, and returned to Levick in 2022.

Most recently, she expanded Leidar’s health and wellness practice by introducing new offerings for the nutrition, medical, and consumer health sectors.

Rolf Olsen, Leidar founder/CEO, called Tisinger “a proven leader with an exceptional ability to craft and execute communications strategies that drive real impact.”