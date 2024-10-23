Public Policy Holding Company registered 11 percent revenue growth to $149.6M in 2024 as the firm navigated a challenging public affairs environment as clients took a traditionally more cautious stance to spending in a presidential election year.

CEO Stewart Hall said 2024 “demonstrated the resilience and adaptability” of PPHC.

The government relations group performed strongly, while diversified services “showed exceptional growth, highlighting the value of our balanced portfolio approach,” according to Hall.

On the PA front, Hall said there was a “decisive turnaround” in the second half of the 2024 as clients positioned for 2025.

PPHC’s M&A strategy continued into the new year via the January acquisition of Trailrunner International, which enhances the company’s communications capabilities and client offerings in the US and Asia.

Hall looks forward to robust 2025 growth. “The strong finish to FY2024, coupled with robust new business activity and M&A, gives us confidence in delivering accelerated growth in the year ahead as we progress towards our ambition to reach $500 million revenue in the medium-term,” noted Hall.

PPHC’s operating companies include Trailrunner, Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, MultiState Assocs., Alpine Group Partners, Lucas Public Affairs, KP Public Affairs and Pagefield Communications.