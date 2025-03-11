Mount Holly, which is located in Jersey’s Burlington County, is recruiting for a PR consultant.

The eastern suburb of Philadelphia features a bustling Main Street shopping and dining district, and a supportive network of business owners.

It has close-knit neighborhoods, diverse housing options and a variety of recreational spaces.

Mount Holly wants somebody to draft press releases, produce social media content, attend special events and write its newsletter.

It will award a one-year contract to a candidate who has at least five years of PR experience.

Interested parties must submit a proposal packet by March 18.

Packets are available from Mount Holly township clerk Sherry Marnell at [email protected].