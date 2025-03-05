Amy Sedeño

I recently read an article about Portugal shedding its reputation for inexpensive wines, which got me thinking: Does affordability hurt more than it helps? In the U.S., where prestige and price go hand in hand, is “good value” a disadvantage? And how can communicators help lesser-known wine regions gain traction? The U.S. market is fiercely competitive, dominated by legacy players and entrenched consumer habits. But great wine is being made everywhere, and with the right strategy, even the most overlooked regions can carve out a space for themselves.

Define your value beyond price

It’s tempting to lead with affordability, especially when competing with the heavyweights, but this can be a double-edged sword. Instead of focusing solely on price, emphasize quality, uniqueness and authenticity. The narrative should be about craftsmanship, terroir and winemaking traditions, not just a good deal. Consumers don’t just want a bargain; they want a story, an experience and a sense of discovery. Positioning lesser-known wine regions as hidden gems rather than budget alternatives is key to elevating their status in the marketplace.

Build relationships with trade, media

Now you’ve got a story to tell, but how do you get it in front of the right people? PR in the wine world is all about relationships. Distributors, sommeliers and wine journalists can be your biggest spokespeople. They need compelling stories about sustainability, innovation, or heritage. Think about how a centuries-old winemaking technique is being preserved or how a near-extinct varietal is making a comeback. Media outlets, especially those focused on food and lifestyle, are always looking for fresh angles. Give them something newsworthy and ensure they have access to tastings, vineyard visits and firsthand experiences with the wines.

Social media is another powerful tool. Engaging influencers and wine bloggers can amplify brand recognition. A well-placed Instagram post from the right sommelier or lifestyle influencer can introduce an entire audience to a wine they’ve never heard of before. Being part of the conversation in both trade and lifestyle media creates a ripple effect, driving awareness and demand.

Get in front of buyers and consumers

Trade shows, industry tastings and consumer events are excellent opportunities to showcase wines. These touchpoints build credibility and generate buzz. But it’s not enough to just be present—you need to engage. Wineries should go beyond pouring samples and create immersive experiences that leave an impression. Wine dinners, interactive tastings and collaborations with chefs and restaurateurs can foster a deeper connection with both buyers and consumers.

Additionally, partnering with well-established brands in the lifestyle space—whether in travel, food, or even fashion—can be an innovative way to tap into new audiences. Finding ways to integrate wine into broader cultural moments helps it break out of the traditional wine bubble and reach a more diverse customer base.

Leverage tourism for market expansion

Wine tourism and exports go hand in hand. If a region is seeing an increase in visitors, there’s an opportunity to create demand once travelers return home. People develop strong emotional connections to wines they experience in the place they were made. This is where collaboration with tourism boards, hospitality partners and even airlines can play a significant role.

One strategy is to work with hotels and restaurants in high-tourism areas to ensure visiting consumers are exposed to these wines. Another is creating take-home experiences, such as wine club memberships or direct-to-consumer shipping options, so tourists can continue enjoying the wines they discovered abroad. A traveler who falls in love with a wine in Portugal or Chile is more likely to seek it out when they return to the U.S.—if they know where to find it.

Maximize social media and digital strategy

I am mentioning social media twice on purpose. A strong digital presence isn’t optional—it’s essential. Sommeliers, wine influencers and consumers spend hours scrolling through Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for recommendations. A winery without a compelling online presence risks being invisible to an entire generation of wine drinkers.

The key to digital success is authenticity. Engaging content—whether it’s behind-the-scenes vineyard footage, winemaker interviews, or storytelling around the history of a region—helps bring a brand to life. Collaborations with social media influencers and digital wine educators can expand reach beyond traditional audiences. Paid social campaigns, email marketing and targeted ads can also help build brand recognition and drive sales.

Breaking into the U.S. market isn’t just about getting wines on shelves—it’s about staying there and getting your product in the hands of consumers. Long-term success requires more than a one-time marketing push. It demands a clear brand identity, strategic partnerships and consistent engagement with industry stakeholders. Regular participation in trade shows, media events and tastings ensures that the wine remains part of the conversation.

Wineries should also consider exclusive partnerships or limited-time releases with key retailers or brands to build hype and maintain visibility. Offering educational experiences, such as virtual tastings or winemaker Q&A sessions, can keep consumers engaged long after their initial discovery of a wine.

The U.S. wine market is challenging, but it’s also full of opportunities for those willing to take a strategic and creative approach. Lesser-known wine regions don’t have to remain in the shadows. By focusing on strong storytelling, building relationships with trade and media, engaging consumers through digital platforms and leveraging wine tourism, even the most under-the-radar wines can gain traction.

It’s not about trying to be the next Napa or Bordeaux; it’s about carving out a unique identity and making sure the right people are paying attention.

***

Amy Sedeño is Vice President and Partner at CIIC PR.