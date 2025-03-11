The coastal village of Yachats, Oregon, is seeking proposals from agencies that can develop a strategic marketing plan that promotes the city as a premier tourism destination.
Yachats, OR Issues Tourism PR RFP
Wed., Mar. 12, 2025
By Jon Gingerich
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
