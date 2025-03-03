Amir Handjani

Global strategic advisory and communications firm KARV announced that it has named Amir Handjani partner.

Handjani has served as a senior advisor to the firm since its inception in 2012.

Additionally, the firm has announced other key senior leadership appointments: Eric Andrus has been named executive VP and director of litigation support and financial communications; Kevin Nolan has been appointed senior VP and director of public affairs; Jonathan Leibowitz has been named director of issues management and research; Tehya Frank has been named director of operations and health policy; and Alana Abramson has been appointed director of media relations.

The agency has also announced that it is opening new offices in Miami and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both locations are set to open at some point in Q2.

“As our client base continues to expand, establishing a presence in South Florida and Saudi Arabia is a natural progression as we have been serving these markets for nearly a decade,” CEO and founder Andrew Frank said in a statement. “We have worked and partnered in over fifty countries and with media, policy, and business dynamics shifting rapidly, this decision enhances our ability to serve clients in key global markets and reinforces our commitment to providing on-the-ground expertise where it matters most.”

New York-based KARV, which specializes in crisis management, litigation communications, public affairs, advisory services and CEO counseling, maintains an additional office in Los Angeles.